Collin Morikawa shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 256 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Morikawa had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.