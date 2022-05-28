Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

Bezuidenhout tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.