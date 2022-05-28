  • Chris Kirk finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk sinks a 42-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.