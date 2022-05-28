Chris Kirk finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk's tee shot went 244 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 72 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to even for the round.