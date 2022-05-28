Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.