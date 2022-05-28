  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman drops 15-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.