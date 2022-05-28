Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 38th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Hoffman hit his 210 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.