Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ramey had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ramey's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.