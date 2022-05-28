Cam Davis shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Cam Davis hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Davis hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.