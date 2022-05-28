C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 271 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 16 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.