C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 271 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 16 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.
