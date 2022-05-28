Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Scott Stallings; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Brendon Todd hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.