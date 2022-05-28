Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Snedeker hit his 251 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Snedeker's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Snedeker at 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.