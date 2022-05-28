Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Bill Haas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Haas's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Haas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Haas to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.