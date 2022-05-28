-
Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Scheffler, Stallings, Hossler tied for the lead after 36 at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler all got to 9-under for the tournament, placing them in the three-way tie for the lead heading into the weekend.
Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.
