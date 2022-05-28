Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.