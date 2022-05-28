  • Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler all got to 9-under for the tournament, placing them in the three-way tie for the lead heading into the weekend.
    Round Recaps

    Scheffler, Stallings, Hossler tied for the lead after 36 at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler, Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler all got to 9-under for the tournament, placing them in the three-way tie for the lead heading into the weekend.