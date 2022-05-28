Austin Smotherman shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Austin Smotherman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Smotherman's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.