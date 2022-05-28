Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.