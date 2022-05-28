Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Alex Smalley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Smalley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Smalley's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.