Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Svensson had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Svensson's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.