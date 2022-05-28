Adam Long shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Long's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.