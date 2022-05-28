6-over 76 by Aaron Rai in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Aaron Rai hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Rai got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

Rai got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Rai to 5 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 6 over for the round.