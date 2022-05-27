Zach Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.