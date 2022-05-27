Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 81st at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 6 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Clark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.