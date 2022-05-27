Will Zalatoris shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 93rd at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.