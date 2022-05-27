Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Simpson's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.