Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Vince Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 82nd at 3 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Whaley's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.