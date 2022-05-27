Viktor Hovland posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, and Davis Riley; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Viktor Hovland hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Hovland had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hovland's 71 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.