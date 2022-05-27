Tyler Strafaci shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tyler Strafaci hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Strafaci finished his round tied for 115th at 9 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Strafaci had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Strafaci to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Strafaci's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Strafaci reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Strafaci got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Strafaci to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Strafaci had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Strafaci to 3 over for the round.