Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Duncan had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan had a fantastic chip-in on the 247-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Duncan's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.