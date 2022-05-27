Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Troy Merritt hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 38th at 1 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Merritt had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Merritt's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.