8-over 78 by Trey Mullinax in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 115th at 9 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 6 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 7 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.