Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Tony Finau in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Tony Finau at 1 under for the round.