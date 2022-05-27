  • Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Tommy Fleetwood rolls in 36-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tommy Fleetwood makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.