Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

Fleetwood hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Fleetwood's 214 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fleetwood at 1 under for the round.