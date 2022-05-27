  • Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Hoge makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge holes 19-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

