Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 105th at 4 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hoge's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.