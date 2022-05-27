Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 109th at 7 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 247-yard par-3 fourth green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Moore's 83 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.