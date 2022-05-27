Talor Gooch comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gooch finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Talor Gooch chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Gooch suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.