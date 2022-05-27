  • Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

