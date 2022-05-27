Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 565-yard par-5 first, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to even-par for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Im chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Im had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Im hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Im to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Im's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Im's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.