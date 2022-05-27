Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cink's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Cink's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cink's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Cink got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.