Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 89th at 3 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jaeger had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.