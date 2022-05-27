Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Muñoz's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to even-par for the round.