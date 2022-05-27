Scottie Scheffler putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Scottie Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 122 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.