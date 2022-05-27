  • Scott Stallings delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings sinks a 28-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.