Scott Stallings delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stallings finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Scott Stallings hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stallings hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.