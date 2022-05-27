Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 105th at 5 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-5 11th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.