Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Ryder hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 75th at 2 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.