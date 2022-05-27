Sam Burns shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burns had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Burns's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Burns's 143 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.