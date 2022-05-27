Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Theegala's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.