Ryan Palmer putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryan Palmer's 82 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Palmer had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.