Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Brehm hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 105th at 6 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Brehm's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.