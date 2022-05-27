Russell Knox shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.