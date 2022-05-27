Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.