Robert Streb shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 107th at 5 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Streb's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Streb got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 2 over for the round.