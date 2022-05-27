Rickie Fowler finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rickie Fowler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fowler's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.