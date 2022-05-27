Richard Bland shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Richard Bland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bland finished his round tied for 105th at 5 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Bland's his second shot went 124 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

Bland tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bland to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Bland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Bland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 1 over for the round.